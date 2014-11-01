Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez elevates a pair of classic black pleated Alice + Olivia gauchos with an exquisite gold beaded Naeem Khan top, delicate gold Melinda Maria jewelry, and black ankle-strap pumps. Even her beauty look-a sleek top knot and a vampy berry lip-was perfection.
-
November 1, 2014
2. Lily CollinsLily Collins celebrated the BAFTA Los Angeles and the Britannia Awards event in ivory plaid Houghton separates, adding a glam touch with a gold accessories.
-
November 1, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift shimmered at SiriusXM’s "Town Hall" in a rib-knit optical knit and a metallic lurex pleated skirt, both by Marco de Vincenzo, styled with EF Collection earrings, a Melinda Maria ring, and black Jerome C. Rousseau T-strap pumps.
-
November 1, 2014
4. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley celebrated pro photographer Mario Testino’s birthday in a refined white button-down Alessandra Rich shin-grazing dress that she styled with a Burberry topper, a black Chanel purse, and metallic pumps.
