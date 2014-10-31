Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2014
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson struck a sophisticated note at the BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards in a sleek Balenciaga look featuring a white off-the-shoulder top with a beaded neckline and sheer sleeves and black tailored trousers. A gold Jennifer Fisher choker, a black Rauwolf clutch, and black pumps rounded out her look.
October 31, 2014
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle celebrated the new Gucci Beverly Hills store in a beautiful dusty blue floral print Gucci number, complete with a matching blue minaudiere, select bracelets, and nude gold-capped T-strap pumps.
October 31, 2014
3. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams hit the Peter Pan LIVE! press junket in a mixed paisley print silk Giambattista Valli frock with black pumps.
October 31, 2014
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld color-blocked at the 2014 BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards in a bright coral-and-nude Roksanda design, grounding it with neutral accessories, from her black clutch to her black lace Aquazzura pumps.
October 31, 2014
5. Dianna AgronDianna Agron smoldered at the 2nd Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball, amping up the drama in a plunging peplum LBD that she styled with a black Swarovski-encrusted Rodo clutch, killer strappy stilettos, and a heavy smoky eye.
