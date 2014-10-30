Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 30, 2014
1. RihannaRihanna dropped jaws at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala, serving up a provocative look, courtesy of Tom Ford’s showstopper of a dress that boasted cut-outs, bejeweled pasties and a thigh-high slit. A white choker, a diamond bracelet, black sheer thigh-high stockings, and violet metallic sandals rounded out her ensemble.
October 30, 2014
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle epitomized regal elegance at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in a sweeping belted pink Carolina Herrera creation with diamond Chopard jewelry and a sparkly clutch.
October 30, 2014
3. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow suited up for the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in super sleek tuxedo Tom Ford separates with cut-outs at each side. For jewelry, she selected Harry Winston diamonds.
October 30, 2014
4. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain graced the Interstellar London premiere in a dusty-rose one-shoulder Saint Laurent number with a spliced bodice and sparkle-encrusted detailing at the shoulder. An elegant chignon and whimsical diamond star-shaped Chanel studs completed her look.
October 30, 2014
5. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway sparkled at the London premiere of Interstellar in a Swarovski-encrusted Wes Gordon design, complete with emerald Solange Azagury-Partridge jewelry and Charlotte Olympia pumps.
