Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 29, 2014
1. Kate HudsonKate Hudson lit up the red carpet at the 25th Annual IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards in a vibrant coral lace Temperley London mini impeccably styled with matching Louboutins and a snakeskin Brian Atwood clutch.
October 29, 2014
2. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde radiated sophistication at the 25th Annual IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards in an elegant strapless black Roksanda design with a dust-blue printed ruffle detailing at the hip. Minimal jewelry and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
October 29, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift went all out glam for her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a beaded black Antonio Berardi number with green panels on the side, accessorizing with an EFFY Jewelry ring and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
October 29, 2014
4. Katie HolmesAlterna Haircare Global Brand Ambassador Katie Holmes toughened up her sweet ladylike ensemble (that comprised a white tee, pink tweed pencil skirt, and nude pumps) with a cool black leather moto-style jacket.
October 29, 2014
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs in a sculpted Kelly green shrunken jacket and matching pegged trousers, both by ICB, styling them with a chunky studded Hermes cuff bracelet and black Louboutin cage booties.
