Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftOn the heels of the success of her newly released album 1989, Taylor Swift struck bold for her appearance on Good Morning America with cobalt blue graphic-print separates, packing a punch with Melinda Maria jewelry, cerulean blue pumps, and a fuchsia lip.
-
October 28, 2014
2. Kiernan ShipkaKiernan Shipka gave her look a youthful-yet-chic spin with a playful camera-print metallic Tanya Taylor mini skirt that she expertly styled with a black sleeveless top, silver jewelry, and mirrored sandals.
-
October 28, 2014
3. Jaime KingJaime King made a statement at the Ruffian spring 2015 fashion show in California in a regal siren-red high-neck satin coat that she layered over a matching red knit, light rinse skinnies, and white pumps.
-
October 28, 2014
4. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth braved the cold while out and about in Vancouver in an ivory plush furry Banana Republic coat that stood out from her otherwise all-black ensemble-a dark top, black skinnies, and cool urban Coach boots.
-
October 28, 2014
5. ZendayaZendaya worked an unexpected color palette for her appearance on Good Morning America, delightfully (and deliberately) clashing a pale pink printed frock with an outfit-making lime green topper. She scaled back on loud add-ons and accessorized with delicate jewelry, black opaque tights, and patent Mary Janes.
