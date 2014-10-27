Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain brought sexy back at the LA premiere of Interstellar in an elegant black Givenchy Couture column with leather lace detailing, racy lace side panels, and an open back. Jade Fred Leighton earrings, retro waves, and a cherry red lip rounded out her glam look.
October 27, 2014
2. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland sparkled at the Note Pad powered the "Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and The Art of Elysium" event in an iridescent floral applique collared top that she paired with sophisticated ivory wide-leg pants, both by DKNY. Diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a metallic clutch, and a playful berry lip serve as the finishing touches.
October 27, 2014
3. RihannaRihanna struck a fierce pose at the Rogue Man by Rihanna fragrance event in a sexy Adam Selman design-a black oversized pajama shirt with white piping casually shrugged off to reveal a pearl trimmed bralet and a matching black column skirt-styled with her usual eclectic layered assortment of jewelry, including a pearl-and-diamond Ana Khouri ring.
October 27, 2014
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba hit the Mission Hills Celebrity Pro-Am opening ceremony in a black wool Emilio Pucci jumpsuit with a crystal embellished halterneck, complementing the metallic detailing with silver ear jackets, a mirrored Thale Blanc clutch and futuristic silver sandals.
October 27, 2014
5. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway graced the LA premiere of Interstellar in a slinky inky blue Richard Nicoll bias-cut gown, adding interest with a lengthy necklace that fell down her back (a la her 2013 Oscars look) with a hand-chain bracelet.
