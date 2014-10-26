Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 26, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon stepped out in a chic office-friendly ensemble-she coupled a navy top with a flared windowpane-print skirt and accessorized with layers of gold jewelry, a deep plum Salvatore Ferragamo satchel, and burgundy pumps.
October 26, 2014
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley delivered an exceptional off-duty street-style look in a striped Equipment knit, a black leather asymmetric Isabel Marant mini skirt, and a forest green topper, complete with a cherry red Kurt Geiger bowling bag, and black Givenchy ankle boots.
October 26, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung transitioned her summery white slip dress into fall by pairing it with a checkered black-and-white knit Asilio cardigan, a cool black leather carryall, and ankle-strap cut-out booties.
October 26, 2014
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum stuck with a black-and-white color palette in a color-blocked Camilla and Marc design with an asymmetric draped hemline. A set of Jorge Adeler earrings and black strappy heels completed her look.
Reese Witherspoon
