Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo braved the cold to celebrate the Ghurka Woman handbag launch in a black turtleneck knit and caramel brown leather midi skirt, complete with a black Witchery trench, a leather chestnut Ghurka handbag (that she accented with a fur stole), and black Aquazurra ankle boots from her collection.
-
October 25, 2014
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon ran errands in a blue floral-print cream Tory Burch sweater that she paired with dark rinse skinnies, a teal Lanvin carryall, and emerald green pumps.
-
October 25, 2014
3. Kendall JennerKendall Jenner showed off her urban-cool off-duty model style with a crisp black-and-white color palette-a classic white tee, black leather pants, a black wool topper, two-toned Balmain bag, and moto-style Alexander Wang boots.
-
October 25, 2014
4. Jaime KingJaime King struck a pose at the Restoration Hardware WeHo opening in a sheer slate gray dress that she accented with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and pops of red, including a printed scarf, pumps, and a bold lip.
Olivia Palermo
