Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2014
1. Kate MiddletonKate Middleton made a bold move, fashion-wise, and turned heads at the Addiction Autumn Gala Evening in a sexy cut-out Temperley London LBD with delicate panels that revealed a nude slip underneath that she styled with a beaded clutch and black pumps.
-
October 24, 2014
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller attended the International Medical Corps’s Annual Awards dinner ceremony in a burgundy off-shoulder Erdem design with a sheer yolk and floral beadwork sprinkled all over. Her shoe of choice? Black peep-toes.
-
October 24, 2014
3. Michelle MonaghanTo support designer Joseph Altuzarra at the 31st Annual Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars event, Michelle Monaghan stunned in Altuzarra separates-a sheer top layered under a tuxedo vest with black tailored pants. Graziela Gems earrings, a Melinda Maria ring, an EFFY Jewelry bangle, a metallic clutch and Altuzarra heels completed her sharp look.
-
October 24, 2014
4. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss struck an alluring note at the launch of the de Grisogono “Crazy Skull” watch in a plunging black number, accessorizing with a single statement earring, the skeletal timepiece (naturally), and black pumps.
-
October 24, 2014
5. Margot RobbieMargot Robbie sizzled at the 31st Annual FGI Night of Stars event in a sequined emerald green animal print Marc Jacobs frock, complete with a black clutch and black strappy Aquazzura sandals.
Kate Middleton
