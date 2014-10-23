Lupita Nyong'o co-hosted the grand opening of Bally’s first London flagship store, selecting a look in head-to-toe Bally for the occasion-a custom ochre long-sleeve top refreshingly paired with a dusty pink full skirt, with a forest green leather belt. A dark cherry cashmere-suede Bally trench, a color-blocked handbag, and two-toned sandals rounded out her charming on-point ensemble.