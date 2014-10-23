Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn channeled Black Swan at the 2014 American Ballet Theatre Gala in a black feathery Lanvin frock, complete with a polka-dot clutch, a ballerina-esque top knot, and black ankle-strap pumps.
October 23, 2014
2. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o co-hosted the grand opening of Bally’s first London flagship store, selecting a look in head-to-toe Bally for the occasion-a custom ochre long-sleeve top refreshingly paired with a dusty pink full skirt, with a forest green leather belt. A dark cherry cashmere-suede Bally trench, a color-blocked handbag, and two-toned sandals rounded out her charming on-point ensemble.
October 23, 2014
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle celebrated the Restoration Hardware WeHo opening in ladylike cherry-red Carolina Herrera separates with geometric accents. A metallic box clutch and embellished pumps were the finishing touches.
October 23, 2014
4. Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting made a sharp entrance at the ASPCA Compassion Awards in a sleeveless tie-front button-down that she smartly styled with wide-leg Issa trousers, accessorizing with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, a Vita Fede necklace and bracelet, a metallic clutch, and black pumps.
October 23, 2014
5. Nikki ReedNikki Reed smoldered at the ASPCA Compassion Awards in a black web-like embroidered sheer Monique Lhuillier dress with a gunmetal underlay, complete with strappy black sandals.
