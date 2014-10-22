Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2014
1. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess of Cambridge made a striking appearance at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards Ceremony in a bespoke pale jade draped Jenny Packham gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed a mid-length skirt underneath. Monica Vinader jewelry and nude accessories rounded out her look.
-
October 22, 2014
2. Jaime KingJaime King dined out in an incredibly chic white knit Wes Gordon column that she accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewelry, a glittery box clutch, and white cut-out pumps.
-
October 22, 2014
3. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon stunned in a blue-and-black floral print Oscar de la Renta frock, complete with a polka dot L.K. Bennett clutch, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and black-and-white Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
October 22, 2014
4. Dianna AgronDianna Agron made a ladylike appearance at the CFDA Awards in a violet lace crystal-embellished separates that she styled with Irene Neuwirth jewelry, metallic personalized Edie Parker clutch (scrawled with her name), and silver pumps.
-
October 22, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba flaunted her toned midriff at Seoul Fashion Week in a pretty pink floral appliqued Tanya Taylor crop top, offsetting the flirty vibe with a cool pleated leather midi skirt, a black purse, and black ankle-strap heels.
October 22, 20141 of 5
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge made a striking appearance at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards Ceremony in a bespoke pale jade draped Jenny Packham gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed a mid-length skirt underneath. Monica Vinader jewelry and nude accessories rounded out her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM