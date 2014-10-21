Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 21, 2014
1. Blake LivelyExpectant mom Blake Lively glowed on the red carpet at the Angel Ball 2014, lighting up in a radiant pale yellow silk long-sleeve Gucci column with a plunging silver crystal-embroidered neckline gown, complete with Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
October 21, 2014
2. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams celebrated the inauguration of Fondation Louis Vuitton in a playful retro-inspired printed Louis Vuitton LWD, giving her look a futuristic edge with a black-and-red box LV clutch and too-cool platform LV boots.
October 21, 2014
3. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard made a conservative stance at the Fondation Louis Vuitton opening in head-to-toe Dior, layering a plunging black shin-grazing dress over a sweet high-neck lace top and accessorizing with a ladylike bag and modern black boots.
October 21, 2014
4. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington struck a pose in a sleek one-shoulder Calvin Klein Collection design with a foldover neckline that revealed a dash of cornflower blue. A black-and-white Thale Blanc clutch and Louboutin pumps completed her look.
October 21, 2014
5. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence made a sweet appearance, stepping out in a lovely belted lace Oscar de la Renta LWD that she styled with a black-and-gold Rodo clutch, rings by Graziela Gems and Le Vian, and Louboutins.
