Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2014
1. Rachel McAdamsRachel McAdams stunned at the 2014 Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards in a sweeping strapless black-and-white silk chiffon Zuhair Murad Couture gown, injecting a touch of shine with diamond Kwiat rings and Norman Silverman earrings.
-
October 20, 2014
2. Rooney MaraRooney Mara gravitated toward her go-to for the premiere of Trash during the 2014 Rome Film Festival, selecting contemporary black separates from Balenciaga, which included an off-the-shoulder crop top with sheer yoke and sleeves and an embroidered sheer skirt, with black pumps.
-
October 20, 2014
3. Lily CollinsLily Collins hit the Love, Rosie photocall during the 2014 Rome Film Festival in a sleek ivory crop with matching high-waisted wide-leg pants, both by Pamella Roland, styling her look with a gold timepiece, a Melissa Kaye Jewelry ring, and bold red lip.
-
October 20, 2014
4. Lupita Nyong'oAs queen of monochromaticism, Lupita Nyong’o stepped out for the Sindika Dokolo Art Foundation in a head-to-toe black, accessorizing her ruffled Fitriani LBD with a mini ladylike bag and black pumps. The crown jewel of her look? Her pretty delicate headband.
-
October 20, 2014
5. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen showed off her enviably long, lean legs with tailored cream shorts that she teamed with an optic white A.L.C. blouse, jewelry by EF Collection and Vita Fede, and white pumps.
October 20, 20141 of 5
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams stunned at the 2014 Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards in a sweeping strapless black-and-white silk chiffon Zuhair Murad Couture gown, injecting a touch of shine with diamond Kwiat rings and Norman Silverman earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM