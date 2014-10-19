Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2014
1. Sienna MillerSienna Miller hit the red carpet at the London Film Festival in a strappy metallic Galvan gown. She kept her makeup bronzy but neutral, and finished the look with a Grecian-inspired braided updo.
-
October 19, 2014
2. Jaime KingAt the 2014 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards hosted by Michael Kors, Jaime King chose a cutout yellow dress by the designer. Jennifer Fisher jewels and a gold clutch completed her cool ensemble.
-
October 19, 2014
3. Nicola PeltzAlso embracing a Michael Kors cutout dress, Nicola Peltz chose a slinky black ensemble with strappy sandals and a deep side part.
-
October 19, 2014
4. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan stepped out in N.Y.C. in a sleek red Lanvin ensemble with Melinda Maria jewelry.
-
October 19, 2014
5. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough stopped by the the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. in an embellished cropped top and white A-Line skirt by DKNY, and accessorized with strappy nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
October 19, 20141 of 5
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller hit the red carpet at the London Film Festival in a strappy metallic Galvan gown. She kept her makeup bronzy but neutral, and finished the look with a Grecian-inspired braided updo.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM