Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 18, 2014
1. BeyonceWhile out and about in London, Beyonce showed off her eye for mixed prints with a graphic black-and-white paint-splattered top and a sweet colorful frond-print Tanya Taylor pencil skirt. Cat-eye shades, a chain-strap purse, and black sandals completed her off-duty look.
October 18, 2014
2. Kate MaraKate Mara attended The Future of Botkier New York dinner in a lattice paneled Vielma LWD, accessorizing with a clutch by Botkier New York and nude pumps.
October 18, 2014
3. Olga KurylenkoOlga Kurylenko stepped out for a cause, hitting the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation "Arts for Human Rights" Benefit Gala Auction in head-to-toe Dior: A blue-black-white jacquard lurex top with a black-and-white plaid mohair skirt, with a powder blue clutch and floral ankle-strap pumps.
October 18, 2014
4. Nicole RichieNicole Richie complemented her inky blue tresses with a navy velvet-accented SAFiYAA suit, teaming her sharp separates with a matching navy turtleneck, House of Harlow 1960 jewelry, and wine velvet slipper loafer heels.
