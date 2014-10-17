Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2014
1. Blake LivelyAt the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards hosted by Michael Kors, Blake Lively made her first pregnant red carpet appearance in an oleander and lilac embroidered gown by the designer. She finished the glamorous look with her signature waves and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
-
October 17, 2014
2. Halle BerryHalle Berry stepped out at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in a cutout white Michael Kors dress with navy trim, black pumps, and a Jorge Adeler ring. A tousled, hihglighted bob completed the ensemble.
-
October 17, 2014
3. Kate MaraKate Mara hit the Alexander Wang x H&M launch in N.Y.C. in a black dress from the collection with translucent panels and strappy black heels.
-
October 17, 2014
4. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain stopped by the Late Show With David Letterman in an ultra-elegant Temperley London halter jumpsuit and minimal accessories.
-
October 17, 2014
5. Amal ClooneyFor her first post-wedding appearance back in London, Amal Clooney donned a checkered-print Oscar de la Renta dress, pointy-toe pumps, round sunglasses and a bright red handbag.
