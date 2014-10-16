Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2014
1. Emma StoneEmma Stone headed to the taping of Good Morning America in a lovely bow-accented Giambattista Valli LWD, tempering the sweetness with a Vita Fede ring and studded caramel brown Valentino pumps.
-
October 16, 2014
2. Jaime KingJaime King was snapped headed to the beauty brand Nourage event in a flirty yellow floral-print chiffon Giambattista Valli dress that she accessorized with a black mini ladylike Dior handbag and black Dior pumps.
-
October 16, 2014
3. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough struck a pose at Samsung Electronics’s #DITCHtheDSLR event in a chic sheer white lace collared Self-Portrait dress, complete with EF Collection rings and nude peep-toes.
-
October 16, 2014
4. Nicole RichieNicole Richie hit the Sirius XM Studios in an emerald green high-neck long-sleeve top that she tucked into black-and-gold embroidered trousers, both by Blumarine. She styled her look with minimal jewelry, slicked back tresses, and black pumps.
-
October 16, 2014
5. BeyonceBeyonce is a pro at print mixology! The musician expertly paired a geo-graphic blouse with a polka-dot skirt and striped pumps, making sure to stick with the same black-and-white color scheme for a unified look. Black shades, a selection of necklaces and a black moto jacket (casually draped over her shoulders) served as the finishing touches.
October 16, 20141 of 5
