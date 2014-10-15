Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 15, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba unexpectedly paired feathery embellishments with pink ombre with a Lela Rose crop top and a sweeping, shin-grazing skirt. A delicate stack of bracelets, black sandals, and a chic chignon rounded out her look.
October 15, 2014
2. Jaime KingJaime King was clad head-to-toe in Dior, layering an off-white-and-black sleeveless cashmere coat over a printed silk scarf top and black wool high-waisted pants, complete with a mini ladylike handbag and cap-toe pumps.
October 15, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone gave a wave from the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a classic black sweater and a flirty windowpane-print pleated skirt, both by Proenza Schouler, with earrings by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and siren-red Kurt Geiger pumps.
October 15, 2014
4. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr revealed a sliver of skin at the Wonderbra event in a white long-sleeve cropped knit and a neutral high-waisted pencil skirt, adding interest with fierce python print pumps.
October 15, 2014
5. Lily AldridgeLily Aldridge celebrated her Fall Refresh collection for Gilt and BluePrint Juice in a black-and-white striped jacket and matching skirt by Thakoon, adding a pop of color with playful Sophia Webster sandals.
