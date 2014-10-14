Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence turned up the heat at the Serena premiere during the 2014 London Film Festival in a plunging tuxedo-style black wool Dior coat dress, complete with a single Dior pearl earring and black patent Brian Atwood pumps.
-
October 14, 2014
2. Emma StoneEmma Stone made an incredibly chic appearance at the NYC luncheon in celebration of her new film Birdman in Roland Mouret separates-a structured collared jacket and a shin-grazing graphic-print pencil skirt-with studs by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and black pumps.
-
October 14, 2014
3. Amal ClooneyAmal Clooney is back to work! The ever-stylish barrister stepped out in a chic cream shift with pine green accents at the bodice, cuffs, and hemline. A dark carryall, delicate drop earrings, and neutral pumps rounded out her look.
-
October 14, 2014
4. Naomi WattsFor her appearance on Good Morning America, Naomi Watts went with a blush Elie Saab cocktail dress that she styled with a cozy gray topper, gold Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and nude Louboutins.
-
October 14, 2014
5. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss celebrated Chanel’s movie No. 5 The Film, selecting a sleeveless tweed Chanel design, naturally, with nude pumps, for the occasion.
October 14, 20141 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence turned up the heat at the Serena premiere during the 2014 London Film Festival in a plunging tuxedo-style black wool Dior coat dress, complete with a single Dior pearl earring and black patent Brian Atwood pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM