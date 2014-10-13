Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 13, 2014
1. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth dialed up the drama at the Hammer Museum "Gala in the Garden" in a stunning white single-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier Couture column with a cut-out back and pearl beading, piling on the bling with brilliant Piaget diamonds and a metallic Bottega Veneta clutch.
October 13, 2014
2. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts graced the red carpet at the Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance closing night gala at the New York Film Festival in an exquisite pale gray lace long-sleeve Gucci Premiere gown with a sheer neckline and a delicate train. A pair of drop gemstone earrings added just a touch of color.
October 13, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was radiant at the Hammer Museum "Gala in the Garden" in a plunging black-and-gold Bottega Veneta creation that she styled with gold earrings and a nude Bottega Veneta clutch.
October 13, 2014
4. Emma StoneEmma Stone epitomized elegance at the closing night gala presentation of Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance in a green high-shine embroidered top and a fluid dark embroidered skirt, both by Jason Wu, complete with a Melinda Maria ring, a diamond Ana Khouri ear cuff, and black strappy Aquazzura pumps.
October 13, 2014
5. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon hit the 2014 Variety Power of Women event in a red-and-black floral lace Dolce & Gabbana frock with delicate black Saint Laurent sandals.
Kate Bosworth
