Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2014
1. Isla FisherExpectant mom Isla Fisher was positively radiant at the launch of Jimmy Choo’s VICES collection in a metallic jacquard print Mary Katrantzou design, complete with Jimmy Choo accessories.
-
October 12, 2014
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung bared a sliver of midriff at New York Comic Con in an embellished high-neck crop top and matching midi pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, with black delicate ankle-strap heels.
-
October 12, 2014
3. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough perfected the cold-shoulder look in a sheer-sleeved off-the-shoulder top with black-and-nude lace high-waisted trousers, paired with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
October 12, 2014
4. Emmy RossumFor her appearance on the Today show, Emmy Rossum stunned in a blue printed crisscross Monique Lhuillier frock with cut-outs on each side. Blue-and-white strappy heels completed her look.
