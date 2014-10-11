Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 11, 2014
1. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow took the minimalist route at the PSLA Autumn Party-she selected a crisp LWD with matching white shorts, both by Versace, and strappy heels.
-
October 11, 2014
2. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz, on the other hand, remained true to the classic LBD, choosing one by Isabel Marant that she styled with a quilted Chanel purse and Givenchy ankle-strap sandals.
-
October 11, 2014
3. Nicole RichieNicole Richie promoted her Candidly Nicole web series on the set of Extra in a black A.L.C. bralet top and pale asymmetric midi-length skirt, complete with layers of delicate necklaces and black pumps.
-
October 11, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung celebrated the launch of William Rast’s new collection (exclusively at Lord amp Taylor) in a mixed-media William Rast biker jacket that she casually draped over a fringed LBD. Black pumps rounded out her look.
