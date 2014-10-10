Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 10, 2014
1. Kate MaraKate Mara stole the spotlight at the unveiling of Jimmy Choo’s VICES collection in a strapless collaged lime green J. Mendel mini, with gunmetal Jimmy Choo accessories.
October 10, 2014
2. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain was on fire at the Extremely Piaget launch event in a siren-red stretch organza Dior creation dress that she styled with a statement Piaget lariat necklace and fuchsia pumps.
October 10, 2014
3. Elle FanningElle Fanning showed off her toned bod at the New York premiere of The Young Ones in a floral bralet and a black tie-waist skirt, both by Creatures of the Wind, styling them with a pair of red pumps.
October 10, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaAt the People "Ones to Watch" event, all eyes were on Kiernan Shipka who wore a playful blue honeycomb-patterned flouncy jacquard Chris Gelinas dress with a poppy-hued floral print, adding a dose of glamour with metallic sandals.
October 10, 2014
5. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead was the picture of perfection at the New York screening of Kill the Messenger in a strapless burgundy and blue-stripe embroidered Roksanda dress that she accessorized with a black clutch and aubergine pumps.
