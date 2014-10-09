Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2014
1. Hilary SwankAt the Academy’s Hollywood Costume Luncheon, Hilary Swank gave her red carpet look a dapper twist and layered a sharp Saint Laurent suit over a neck-tie polka-dot blouse. Saint Laurent accessories, like her metallic clutch and Mary Jane platforms, a Melissa Kaye ring, and Graziela Gems onyx earrings completed her look.
-
October 9, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was a vision in a column of gold at The Imitation opening night gala. She swept onto the red carpet in an exquisite embroidered tiered Valentino Couture creation that she unexpectedly paired with red pumps.
-
October 9, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz revealed a sliver of midriff at the PSLA Autumn Party in a black bustier top and a colorful shin-grazing pencil skirt, both by Donna Karan, and black PVC Louboutin pumps.
-
October 9, 2014
4. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow glowed at the Hollywood Costume Luncheon in an incredibly flattering Roland Mouret design that featured crisscross detailing and sheer paneling. Her shoes of choice? Black-and-white snakeskin lace-up Paul Andrew heels.
-
October 9, 2014
5. Kristen StewartKristen Stewart smoldered at the Clouds of Sils Maria screening in a cool silver leather-embroidered black Chanel Couture design that she paired with black Louboutin pumps.
