Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 8, 2014
1. Emily BluntEmily Blunt was radiant at the IWC Gala Dinner in a fluro coral-and-white Roland Mouret gown that she impeccably styled with a gold timepiece, a chain link bracelet, and Jennifer Fisher rings.
October 8, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was all smiles at the Imitation Game photo call during the London Film Festival in a burgundy floral-print pleated ankle-grazing dress, complete with gold-embroidered black pumps.
October 8, 2014
3. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss hit the American Associates of the National Theatre fundraising gala in head-to-toe Michael Kors-a black-and-silver embroidered dress with a silver python barrel clutch and delicate black sandals.
October 8, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift paid a visit to London’s BBC Radio 2 in a perforated chevron-print black knit and a matching pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, adding a dash of color with bubblegum pink Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap pumps.
October 8, 2014
5. Selena GomezSelena Gomez was smokin’ hot at the Rudderless screening in a plunging, micro-short red satin Dior dress, accessorizing with diamond drop earrings, a stack of bangles, a dark gray envelope clutch, and translucent Manolo Blahnik cap-toe pumps.
October 8, 2014
Emily Blunt
