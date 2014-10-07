Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2014
1. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts made a divine statement at the New York premiere of St. Vincent in a soft blush pink sequined Jason Wu design, adding modern elements, like a silver Lee Savage clutch, Bulgari earrings, and metallic Louboutins, for a contemporary twist.
October 7, 2014
2. Diane KrugerThe ever-stylish Diane Kruger stunned at the New York premiere of The Affair in a silver floral embroidered black Michael van der Ham dress with an off-shoulder cut and a sheer layered skirt. A black clutch and hot pink sandals served as her accessories.
October 7, 2014
3. Lily CollinsLily Collins turned heads at the Love Rosie world premiere in a high-impact high-neck open-back Solace London column, complete with a Jacquie Aichie ear jacket and EF Collection rings.
October 7, 2014
4. Bella ThorneBella Thorne was a belle on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day in an orange tiered Alberta Ferretti number with a deep-V neckline and high-low hem. She styled her look with layers of delicate strands, a selection of gilded bracelets and rings, and foil Stuart Weitzman sandals.
October 7, 2014
5. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester took a more relaxed approach for her red carpet look at the Like Sunday, Like Rain premiere, selecting a black scuba crepe top and cotton vine jacquard trousers, both by Narciso Rodriguez, with a white clutch and cobalt blue pumps.
