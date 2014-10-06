Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 6, 2014
1. Emma RobertsAt the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere, Emma Roberts stunned in a dramatic cut-out black Saint Laurent number, styled with Derek Lam + Jamie Wolf for NYC Ballet earrings, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and Meredith Marks, a glittery Edie Parker clutch and black suede cage Casadei heels.
October 6, 2014
2. Elle FanningElle Fanning graced the Low Down screening at the 2014 Mill Valley Film Festival in a neutral strapless Rochas gown that perfectly complemented her newly dyed brunette strands.
October 6, 2014
3. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard was clad head-to-toe in Dior at the Two days, One Night premiere during the New York Film Festival. She layered a beautiful embroidered blue velvet cotton coat over a cream top and black quilted Bermuda shorts, complete with black pumps.
October 6, 2014
4. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley struck a pose at the White Bird in a Blizzard premiere clad in all Dior, from her colorful printed sleeveless top to her forest green silk skirt, right down to her lace-up peep-toe booties.
October 6, 2014
5. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning had fun with fringe at the Effie Gray premiere, selecting a vibrant red suede fringe Valentino number with studded nude Valentino pumps.
