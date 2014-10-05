Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 5, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon has the sweetest street style-she stepped out in a sleeveless white peplum top that she styled with Frame Denim skinnies, a gold cuff, a gold pendant, a deep plum Salvatore Ferragamo handbag, and white pumps.
October 5, 2014
2. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes is the latest star to sport a piece from the Elie Tahari for Kohl’s DesigNation collection, coupling her gray mock-layer top with cuffed jeans and nude pumps.
October 5, 2014
3. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen has definitely figured out in-between weather dressing-she styled her long-sleeve aubergine shift with a floppy wool hat, a black carryall, and tan knee-high boots.
October 5, 2014
4. Jessica BielJessica Biel dined out in a rocker-chic look, elevating her destroyed black skinnies with a buttoned-up lace top, a leather jacket, aviators, a quilted Chanel purse, and black flats.
