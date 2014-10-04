Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2014
1. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of The Judge in a bold black-and-white Balmain design with a black-and-gold clutch and black lace cap-toe pumps.
2. Nikki ReedNikki Reed hit the "Gilt Celebrates the Launch of the Found My Animal Collection by Nikki Reed Benefiting the ASPCA" event in a gray python number, complete with a bright yellow clutch and strappy stingray Rebecca Minkoff pumps.
3. Nicola PeltzTransformers star Nicola Peltz graced the front row at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2015 show at Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Miu Miu, layering a crocheted white knit over a delicate white chiffon dress, and accessorizing with a chain leopard print purse and chunky black pumps.
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo exuded cool at the Moncler Gamme Rouge spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a black knit, a fringed suede moto jacket (draped over shoulders), and leather skinnies, accessorizing with an oversize white clutch, and gray python pumps.
