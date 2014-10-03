Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 3, 2014
1. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow gave us a peek at her rock-hard abs (and enviably toned legs) with a black bandeau and lace overlay pencil skirt, both by Monique Lhuillier, complete with ankle-tie open-toed heels.
-
October 3, 2014
2. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld stunned at the Michael Kors Young Hollywood event in a delicate embroidered white number with nude accessories, all by Michael Kors.
-
October 3, 2014
3. Hilary SwankHilary Swank’s color-block gemstone-embellished Peter Pilotto stunner delivered a refreshingly playful (yet, still incredibly elegant) look. She teamed the dress with a glittery clutch, Melissa Kaye earrings, a Graziela Gems ring, and classic black Casadei pumps.
-
October 3, 2014
4. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev celebrated Michael Kors’s Young Hollywood event in head-to-toe Michael Kors-an optic white embroidered long-sleeve dress with nude accessories.
-
October 3, 2014
5. Kiernan ShipkaAt the Michael Kors Young Hollywood celebration, Kiernan Shipka was clad in head-to-toe Michael Kors for the occasion, from her black-and-thistle printed frock to her pale pink box clutch, right down to her nude-and-silver sandals.
October 3, 20141 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
