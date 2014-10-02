Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 2, 2014
1. Zoe SaldanaExpectant mom Zoe Saldana was radiant at the Hollywood Costume exhibition opening event, dropping jaws in a stunning long pink cashmere Dior number with a high-low hemline. A solo gold bangle, an Atelier Swarovski ring, a fuchsia Dior clutch, and rose gold Louboutins were all she needed to complete her look.
-
October 2, 2014
2. Kiernan ShipkaAt the Hollywood Costume exhibition opening celebration, Kiernan Shipka worked a look that pieced together practically every shade of the rainbow, thanks to playful technicolor lace-paneled Valentino dress that she styled with edgy studded orange Valentino heels.
-
October 2, 2014
3. Diane KrugerAlso in attendance at the Hollywood Costume exhibition opening party was Diane Kruger whose look comprised a sheer black lace Elie Saab cocktail dress, a black tailored Osman blazer draped over her shoulders, a graphic print Charlotte Olympia clutch, and striped lace-up Sophia Webster heels.
-
October 2, 2014
4. Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley hit Paris Fashion Week and took her front row seat at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2015 show in a decidedly more sophisticated look-she wore a stitched blush pink color-blocked Miu Miu dress, complete with a delicate pendant and patent lavender pumps.
-
October 2, 2014
5. Michelle MonaghanAt the Hollywood Costume exhibit event, Michelle Monaghan injected a dash of whimsy with a flowy white tea-length Dolce & Gabbana creation playfully printed with a key motif. Long delicate earrings, a nude clutch, and mesh embellished Louboutin pumps completed her look.
October 2, 20141 of 5
Zoe Saldana
Expectant mom Zoe Saldana was radiant at the Hollywood Costume exhibition opening event, dropping jaws in a stunning long pink cashmere Dior number with a high-low hemline. A solo gold bangle, an Atelier Swarovski ring, a fuchsia Dior clutch, and rose gold Louboutins were all she needed to complete her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM