Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 1, 2014
1. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams attended her one and only show during Fashion Month, taking her front row seat at Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2015 in Louis Vuitton, naturally. Her look consisted of a blue refined leopard-print top, sporty striped drawstring skirt, and black accessories.
October 1, 2014
2. Louis VuittonOdeya Rush worked a black-and-white color palette with an exquisitely embellished outfit-making Louis Vuitton coat dress, complete with graphic accessories, for the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week.
October 1, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo reserved the right to bare legs-she attended the Valentino spring/summer 2015 show in bright Kelly green Valentino coat and matching short shorts, complete with a yellow python clutch, and nude cut-out Aquazzura booties.
October 1, 2014
4. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks held onto summer days at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala in a colorfully printed Roland Mouret sheath, packing on color and shine with an orange pearl Edie Parker clutch, EF Collection and Vita Fede earrings, a Vita Fede ring, silver Sophia Webster pumps.
October 1, 2014
5. Victoria BeckhamIn a very posh-like fashion, Victoria Beckham stepped out in a charcoal gray cowl-neck top that she paired with flowy printed shin-grazing skirt and gray booties.
