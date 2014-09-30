Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2014
1. Kim KardashianThere’s nothing basic about Kim Kardashian’s look! She layered a long velvet waistcoat over a sheer black high-neck top, complete with a studded leather fringe Roberto Cavalli skirt and black lace-up Hermes sandals.
-
September 30, 2014
2. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung hit the town (with models Cara Delevingne and Daisy Lowe in tow) in a cozy caramel knit with a black leather pencil skirt, accessorizing with a chunky chain necklace and lace-up Bionda Castana pumps.
-
September 30, 2014
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley shimmered at the Stuart Weitzman Rock Roll Ride film celebration (Julia Restoin Roitfeld’s directorial debut) aptly in silver Stuart Weitzman sandals that matched her metallic Isabel Marant mini dress.
-
September 30, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung stepped out in a belted olive green asymmetric draped Bless'ed Are The Meek dress that she styled with a slate gray Elie Tahari for Kohl’s DesigNation moto jacket and killer studded strappy heels.
-
September 30, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba gave her printed tee and blue denim skinnies a dapper spin with a preppy navy blazer. The fishing touches? A white skinny belt, a navy carryall and white DVF "Bridgette" pumps.
September 30, 20141 of 5
Kim Kardashian
There’s nothing basic about Kim Kardashian’s look! She layered a long velvet waistcoat over a sheer black high-neck top, complete with a studded leather fringe Roberto Cavalli skirt and black lace-up Hermes sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM