September 29, 2014
1. Amal AlamuddinAmal Alamuddin (with now-hubby George Clooney) wrapped up their wedding festivities with a civil ceremony at Venice’s Municipal Building in a chic ivory-and-navy top (that matched her wide-brimmed hat) and ivory pants with a neutral clutch.
September 29, 2014
2. BeyonceBeyonce made a surprise appearance during Jay Z’s set at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival in a plunging lace top and high-waisted black trousers, both by Dolce amp Gabbana, styled with a statement necklace and Ivy Kirzhner pumps.
September 29, 2014
3. Rose ByrneRose Byrne hit Broadway’s “You Can’t Take It With You” after party in a bronze silk chiffon Dsquared2 dress with a plisse skirt and a draped cut-out bustier. She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet, a gilded minaudiere and gunmetal Casadei pumps.
September 29, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams made a sporty-chic appearance at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival in a black knit cropped Vionnet top with a contrasting elastic neckline and a matching midi-length pencil skirt, styling her separates with a diamond Repossi ring and black pumps.
September 29, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took her front row seat at the Chloe spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a graphic white-and-black windowpane-print dress with a flouncy hem. She styled her look with a gold cuff, black shades, a gold clutch, and printed strappy heels.
