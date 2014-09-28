Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezFor a full day of shopping, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a chic military-inspired ensemble, courtesy of a utilitarian olive green jumpsuit that she styled with a delicate pendant, hoops, aviators, a strong cuff, and neutral accessories.
-
September 28, 2014
2. AnnaSophia RobbAnnaSophia Robb attended Aloft Hotel’s 100 Days of Music kick-off event in a colorful mixed-print piped layer Suno dress, accessorizing with Graziela Gems earrings, a blue Tyler Alexandra clutch, and nude ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
September 28, 2014
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley sharpened up in a navy-and-black tuxedo jacket (color-matching it with a navy top and carryall), and lending edge with a black leather asymmetric mini skirt and chain-strap Saint Laurent ankle boots.
-
September 28, 2014
4. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz elevated a striped crew-neck top with a white floral A-line skirt, a chain cross-body purse, and ladylike Louboutin T-strap peep-toes.
Jennifer Lopez
