Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo sat perched in the front row of the Dior spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a black double-face wool Dior coat dress (with sheer sleeves) that she belted at the waist, accessorizing with a printed Dior scarf bracelet, Dior sunnies, a red Dior croc handbag, and lace-up tasseled Jimmy Choo heels.
-
September 27, 2014
2. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was out and about in Beverly Hills in a sheer-detailed floral Elizabeth and James dress styled with a burgundy tote and gray brogues.
-
September 27, 2014
3. RihannaRihanna dressed up for a night out in a sexy printed cut-out jumpsuit that she styled with black leather moto jacket draped over her shoulders, a bold red lip and black sandals.
-
September 27, 2014
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung made a pit stop at the C. Wonder store to check out the new denim collection in an adorable trench cape, black skinnies, complete with an embroidered Elizabeth and James bucket bag and two-toned brogues.
September 27, 20141 of 4
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo sat perched in the front row of the Dior spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a black double-face wool Dior coat dress (with sheer sleeves) that she belted at the waist, accessorizing with a printed Dior scarf bracelet, Dior sunnies, a red Dior croc handbag, and lace-up tasseled Jimmy Choo heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM