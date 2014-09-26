Olivia Palermo took her front row seat at the Nina Ricci spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a burgundy turtleneck knit half-tucked into a matching pencil skirt, both by Nina Ricci, accessorizing with shades, an extravagant bib necklace, a snakeskin clutch and nude ankle-strap Gianvito Rossi pumps.