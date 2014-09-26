Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 26, 2014
1. Victoria BeckhamNewly appointed UN Goodwill Ambassador Victoria Beckham spoke at the United Nations press conference in a cool blue tux with contrasting black lapels and a blazer lengthened to hit the knee. She paired her suit separates with a white top, a navy clutch, and classic black pumps.
September 26, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took her front row seat at the Nina Ricci spring/summer 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a burgundy turtleneck knit half-tucked into a matching pencil skirt, both by Nina Ricci, accessorizing with shades, an extravagant bib necklace, a snakeskin clutch and nude ankle-strap Gianvito Rossi pumps.
September 26, 2014
3. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning struck a pose outside the Dior spring/summer 2015 show at Paris Fashion Week in a dark ink-blue embroidered Dior Haute Couture design with a diamond Dior Fine Jewelry ring and black Dior accessories.
September 26, 2014
4. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz toughened up a sweet white lace collared top with high-shine leather pants and metallic pumps.
