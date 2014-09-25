Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 25, 2014
1. Rosamund PikeGone Girl star Rosamund Pike embraces monochromatism with shades of nude, starting with a sculpted Louis Vuitton dress that she topped with a leather Marni coat, black shades, and Marni ankle-strap patent leather pumps.
September 25, 2014
2. Leighton MeesterAs the face of Japanese fragrance jewelry line St. Rillian, Leighton Meester attended a launch in Tokyo in a pretty color-blocked cut-out Emilio Pucci shift with black pumps.
September 25, 2014
3. Britney SpearsBritney Spears promoted her new lingerie brand in Germany in a sharp, crisp white suit separates, styling them with a sexy white lace camisole and white sandals.
September 25, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo paid homage to NYC with a graphic cityscape top by Elie Tahari for Kohl’s DesigNation, picking up on the color palette with a white flouncy midi skirt, a yellow clutch and black buckle-strap heels.
September 25, 2014
5. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham arrived at JFK looking incredibly posh (as always) in dark suit separates with a crisp white button-down and black Casadei pumps.
