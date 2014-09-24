Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker made a major statement at the New York City Ballet 2014 Fall Gala in an exquisitely embroidered Mary Katrantzou masterpiece, styled simply with her usual stack of bracelets and a set of diamond drop earrings.
-
September 24, 2014
2. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington arrived to the set of Good Morning America in a cheery yellow floral-embroidered frocks, color-coordinating her plum day-clutch (that she designed to benefit the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse) with a matching lip and Casadei pumps.
-
September 24, 2014
3. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain was radiant at The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby photocall from the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in a custom orange-and-lilac jacquard Dsquared2 cocktail dress with magenta flower-detail Louboutin sandals.
-
September 24, 2014
4. Lea SeydouxLea Seydoux hit the Paris premiere of Saint Laurent in a white Swarovski crystal-embroidered military-style Miu Miu dress with an orange gem-encrusted Miu Miu box clutch and matching ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
September 24, 2014
5. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz committed to a nautical theme at AOL’s Build Speaker Series for The Equalizer in a red-and-black striped long-sleeve tucked into a navy center-front slit skirt (with double gold round buttons) with black PVC pumps.
September 24, 20141 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker made a major statement at the New York City Ballet 2014 Fall Gala in an exquisitely embroidered Mary Katrantzou masterpiece, styled simply with her usual stack of bracelets and a set of diamond drop earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM