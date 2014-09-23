Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2014
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain arrived at the 62nd San Sebastian International Film Festival looking radiant in an optic white-and-suntan printed Michael Kors dress with flouncy hem. Shades and nude Michael Kors sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
September 23, 2014
2. Kerry WashingtonFor her guest appearance on Good Morning America, Kerry Washington struck bold in a cobalt blue technical crepe racer-front peplum Prabal Gurung design with black Louboutin pumps.
-
September 23, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz made a darling appearance at The Equalizer premiere in an embroidered off-the-shoulder ink-blue wool-and-silk Dior Haute Couture creation, complete with a single diamond bracelet and silver strappy heels.
-
September 23, 2014
4. Rosamund PikeRosamund Pike hit the world premiere of What We Did on Our Holiday in a demure lace Erdem LBD and black pumps.
-
September 23, 2014
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger was awarded the 'Officier des Arts et Lettres' by the French Culture Minister and selected a sophisticated navy embellished peplum Chanel Couture number with patent black pumps for the occasion.
September 23, 20141 of 5
