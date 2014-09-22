Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 22, 2014
1. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington shimmered on the red carpet at Twitter’s #TGIT premiere event celebrating Shonda Rhimes in a flirty metallic jacquard animal-print Mary Katrantzou skater dress, accessorizing with Bulgari jewelry, a pearlescent Kotur box clutch and satin white pumps.
September 22, 2014
2. Emma WatsonUN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson selected a sophisticated belted heather-gray silk Dior coat dress for the HeForShe campaign launch at the United Nations. Eva Fehren jewelry, a burgundy color-blocked Mary Katrantzou clutch, and black pumps rounded out her look.
September 22, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift made a red-hot appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in a white silk strapless top and red silk mini skirt, both by Calvin Klein Collection, complete with a Le Vian ring, Sethi Couture earrings, two-toned strappy sandals and a bold red lip.
September 22, 2014
4. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain swept onto the red carpet at the Salome and Wilde Salome screening in a plunging buttercup yellow silk brocade Erdem gown.
September 22, 2014
5. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe struck a pose in a slinky bronze satin Wes Gordon gown with tiny button detailing along the back and sides, adding bling with starry H. Stern earrings.
