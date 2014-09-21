Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez doubled up on denim in a Mother denim shirt tucked into J Brand skinnies, accessorizing with Norman Silverman jewelry, aviators and nude pumps.
-
September 21, 2014
2. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst topped her white top and skinnies with a smart navy double-breasted Max Mara blazer with a ladylike top-handle purse and pointy-toe flats, both by Salvatore Ferragamo.
-
September 21, 2014
3. Nikki ReedNikki Reed elevated her Mother skinny jeans with a crisp white short-sleeve blouse, a selection of bracelets, a leopard-print clutch and bright yellow pumps.
-
September 21, 2014
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads at the launch of Coca Cola Life in a plunging caped LWD with a black sash tied at her waist.
September 21, 2014
