Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 20, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerTo counter the recent dip in temps, Sarah Jessica Parker bundled up in a monogrammed Burberry Prorsum blanket poncho (one of the most coveted pieces this season!), layering it over a striped top and gray skinnies, and accessorizing with a plum chain purse and peep-toe sandals.
September 20, 2014
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson was chic to the max in gray wool jersey Atea Oceanie separates-a waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg trousers-complete with gray frames, a leather Salvatore Ferragamo handbag and nude heels.
September 20, 2014
3. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez took monochromatism to the next level and committed to both color and print in head-to-toe blue python by Dsquared2, from her long-sleeve mini shift dress to her ladylike top-handle purse right down to her pumps. The finishing touches? Norman Silverman jewelry.
September 20, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift gave her white sheer lace long-sleeve flared dress a fall makeover with a wool hat, a forest green Dolce & Gabbana handbag and black ankle boots.
September 20, 2014
