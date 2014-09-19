Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2014
1. Jaime KingJaime King turned heads at the grand opening of the Delano Las Vegas Hotel in a high-neck blue-and-black striped Charlotte Ronson midi-length number with a sheer yoke and sleeves, accessorizing with a set of silver danglers, a black clutch, and black pumps.
September 19, 2014
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson stepped out in a sheer printed tank and black-and-white printed wide-leg trousers, both by Emanuel Ungaro, to the UK screening of Wish I Was Here.
September 19, 2014
3. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain worked her curves in a navy figure-flattering Roland Mouret sheath, complement the white sleeves with matching white pumps.
September 19, 2014
4. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan was snapped in a navy Preen design with a sheer flouncy polka dot hemline and a utilitarian red-and-white belt. She accessorized with a Vita Fede ring and Louboutin pumps.
September 19, 2014
5. Gugu Mbatha-RawGugu Mbatha-Raw made a sweet statement at the Beyond the Lights screening in a sugar pink Jenny Packham dress with a tulle overlay and a sequin embellished lace hemline. Jennifer Fisher jewelry and metallic accessories completed her look.
