Look of the Day
September 18, 2014
1. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst ruled the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Two Faces of January in an incredible silver-embroidered white Chanel Couture design with a white Ferragamo clutch and metallic silver sandals to match.
September 18, 2014
2. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz made a chic appearance at The Equalizer screening in an ecru-and-white woodblock-plaster jacquard Proenza Schouler dress and black pumps.
September 18, 2014
3. Bryce Dallas HowardBryce Dallas Howard struck a pro ladylike note at the Moroccanoil "Inspired by Women" campaign celebration in a crisp buttoned-up top, a midi-length pleated skirt and black pumps.
September 18, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon’s print of choice for the red carpet premiere of The Good Lie was gardenia, courtesy of her floral Dior dress. Black ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
September 18, 2014
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyRosie Huntington-Whiteley dropped jaws at the Moroccanoil "Inspired by Women" campaign celebration in a plunging white blazer (with nothing underneath) and black trousers with Greek key detailing, both by Anthony Vaccarello x Versus Versace, complete with a Versus belt and shoes.
Kirsten Dunst
