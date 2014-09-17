Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2014
1. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes smoldered in a black knit Azzedine Alaia dress with revealing lines that ran up and down the bodice, accessorizing with a gold bangle and black pumps.
-
September 17, 2014
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle aptly wore cheery yellow-and-white printed Parker skirt set to celebrate the launch of Parker on Spring. Stella & Bow jewelry and nude Louboutin pumps rounded out her look.
-
September 17, 2014
3. Jaime KingJaime King was effortlessly chic at the launch of Parker on Spring in a white cami that she tucked into a pair of belted wide-leg pants, both by Parker, with Stella & Bow jewelry and black accessories.
-
September 17, 2014
4. Rose ByrneRose Byrne gave her gray tailored Thakoon trousers a flirty spin with a pink floral Thakoon Addition blouse and gray pumps.
-
September 17, 2014
5. Rashida JonesRashida Jones also celebrated the launch of Parker on Spring in a crisp oversize white button-down with blue printed shorts, both by Parker, styling them with Stella & Bow jewelry, a gray chain clutch, and chunky ankle-strap black heels.
September 17, 20141 of 5
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes smoldered in a black knit Azzedine Alaia dress with revealing lines that ran up and down the bodice, accessorizing with a gold bangle and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM