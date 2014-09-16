Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2014
1. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington stepped out for a cause, showcasing the plum-hued clutch she designed to benefit the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse (an organization that’s working toward ending domestic violence) and unexpectedly pairing it with a strapless green Alexander McQueen dress and matching Casadei pumps.
-
September 16, 2014
2. Kristen BellExpectant mom Kristen Bell was simply radiant at the LA premiere of This Is Where I Leave You in a flowy floral Elizabeth and James design and strappy metallic Louboutin sandals.
-
September 16, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo found middle ground between too-cool tough and ladylike sophistication with a gray knit that she tucked into a leather pencil skirt, complete with a studded Rebecca Minkoff moto jacket draped over her shoulders, a black croc pouch, studded shades, and nude Gianvito Rossi ankle-strap pumps.
-
September 16, 2014
4. Tina FeyTina Fey went for a playful look and stood out at the LA premiere of This Is Where I Leave You in a striking orange-and-blue strapless asymmetric bonsai-print Osman dress, committing to the color palette with Vhernier bracelets, EF Collection earrings, and blue Louboutin pumps.
-
September 16, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung dialed back the raciness factor and grounded her plunging burgundy romper with a white tuxedo blazer, a single delicate pendant, a leopard print clutch and classic black pumps.
