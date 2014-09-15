Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift gravitated toward matching coordinates (aka her go-to uniform), selecting a floral crop top and shorts by Asos, with radiant purple Brian Atwood pumps.
-
September 15, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo knows the power of a strong outfit-making coat-she took on London Fashion Week shows in a colorfully embroidered mixed print Matthew Williamson topper, accessorizing with a gray clutch, clear frames, and floral loafer slippers.
-
September 15, 2014
3. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris graced the Burberry Prorsum spring/summer 2015 show in a lovely ivory Burberry Prorsum dress with a ruffled hem. A black leather Burberry bag and violet ankle-tie Bionda Castana pumps completed her look.
-
September 15, 2014
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon upped her sophistication level with a black-and-white sleeveless top that she tucked into a black tailored pencil skirt, complete with a dark jade carryall and ankle-tie booties.
-
September 15, 2014
5. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung perfected in-between weather dressing at the Topshop Unique spring/summer 2015 show in a long-sleeve yellow knit and a leopard print mini skirt. A blush pink chain purse and metallic gold pointy-toe flats were the finishing touches.
September 15, 20141 of 5
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift gravitated toward matching coordinates (aka her go-to uniform), selecting a floral crop top and shorts by Asos, with radiant purple Brian Atwood pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM