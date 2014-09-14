Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2014
1. Pippa MiddletonPippa Middleton played with a sophisticated color palette in head-to-toe neutrals, layering an oatmeal cardigan over a striped stone gray dress, complete with a pearl necklace, a nude shoulder bag, and nude ballet flats.
September 14, 2014
2. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams hit the Canto Fitzgerald Charity Day 2014 in a navy lace button-down Louis Vuitton dress with black pumps.
September 14, 2014
3. Julianne HoughFor her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Julianne Hough selected a black short-sleeve Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit with a sheer lace-net neckline. She accessorized with rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems, a black cross-body purse and gold ankle-strap heels.
September 14, 2014
4. Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick took on a more youthful look at The Voices premiere at TIFF in a floral velvet top and a flirty black skirt, styling with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, an embellished clutch and mirror-heeled black satin ankle-strap sandals.
September 14, 2014
Pippa Middleton
