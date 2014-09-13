Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took on a Western-inspired look for the Michael Kors spring/summer 2015 show in a fawn suede fringe Michael Kors skirt that she paired with a tan button-down, a statement necklace, a fringe caramel brown clutch and neutral cut-out Aquazzura booties.
-
September 13, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was a vision at the Laggies TIFF premiere in a beautiful navy custom Michael Van Der Ham design with an embellished bodice and a tulle-tiered skirt. A bold red lip and black pumps completed her look.
-
September 13, 2014
3. Megan FoxMegan Fox struck a stylish pose at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles photocall in a black Camilla and Marc tank that she elevated with a zippered color-block pencil skirt, jewelry by EF Collection and Dana Rebecca Designs, and metallic ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
September 13, 2014
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was the picture of perfection in a cityscape print fit-and-flare dress layered under a two-toned bomber, both by Elie Tahari for Kohl’s DesigNation, complete with a blue cross-body and ankle boots.
September 13, 20141 of 4
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo took on a Western-inspired look for the Michael Kors spring/summer 2015 show in a fawn suede fringe Michael Kors skirt that she paired with a tan button-down, a statement necklace, a fringe caramel brown clutch and neutral cut-out Aquazzura booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM